Don't tempt us with female sculpture, give one with a man's strength: Alencier at state film awards

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film actor Alencier Ley Lopez made a misogynistic remark at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards 2022 presented by the Chalachithra Academy at the Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Thursday.

Alencier received a Special Jury Award for his performance in the movie 'Appan' from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In his speech after receiving the award, Alencier said: "Do not tempt us by giving woman trophies. In a state with a manly chief minister, give us a sculpture with man's strength."

The sculptures given to winners of the state film award is in the form of a dancing woman.

Addressing Gautam Ghose, the head of the jury of the Kerala State Film Awards, Alencier said the winners of the Special Jury mention too deserve a golden sculpture as it was 'special'.

He went on to add that the cash award was not sufficient. "..do not insult us by giving Rs 25,000, please increase the reward."