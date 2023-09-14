Don't tempt us with female sculpture, give one with a man's strength: Alencier at state film awards

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2023 09:30 PM IST
A screengrab of Alencier speaking at the event. Photo: Facebook /Kerala State Chalachitra Academy

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film actor Alencier Ley Lopez made a misogynistic remark at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards 2022 presented by the Chalachithra Academy at the Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Thursday.

Alencier received a Special Jury Award for his performance in the movie 'Appan' from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In his speech after receiving the award, Alencier said: "Do not tempt us by giving woman trophies. In a state with a manly chief minister, give us a sculpture with man's strength."

RELATED ARTICLES

The sculptures given to winners of the state film award is in the form of a dancing woman.

Addressing Gautam Ghose, the head of the jury of the Kerala State Film Awards, Alencier said the winners of the Special Jury mention too deserve a golden sculpture as it was 'special'.

He went on to add that the cash award was not sufficient. "..do not insult us by giving Rs 25,000, please increase the reward."

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout