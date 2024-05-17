War sequence of Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people

Suriya Sivakumar's upcoming Tamil fantasy action film, 'Kanguva', boasts the largest war sequence ever, featuring over 10,000 people. The action, stunts, and visual effects for these war scenes have been crafted with international expertise.

Sources reveal that the filmmakers, Studio Green, along with director Siva and the entire team, have meticulously worked on every detail of the war sequences to ensure they align with the film's theme and subject. The massive war scene includes performances by Suriya, Bobby Deol, and a cast of thousands.

"Right from the action, stunts, and visualisation of the entire war episodes, everything is being done under international expertise with an aim to deliver cinematic grandeur," added the sources.

Earlier, the poster of the movie featured Suriya in dual avatars, one of a tribesman and the other of a gun-wielding urban corporate guy dressed in a suit.

The film promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-seen-before action sequences on a massive scale.

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, music by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad, and is produced by Studio Green and K. E. Gnanavel Raja.

It is currently in the post-production stage.

(With IANS inputs)