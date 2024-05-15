Sanal Kumar removes 'Vazhakku' from online after copyright complaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2024 10:41 PM IST
Sanal Kumar helmed the Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Vazhakku'. Photos | Facebook

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan removed the link to his film 'Vazhakku', which he shared for free, amid backlash from several corners. The director had shared the link to the full movie on Tuesday afternoon. He then removed the link in the early hours on Wednesday after a complaint of copyright infringement was filed by the co-producer Gireesh Nair of Parrot Mount Pictures. Tovino Thomas, who plays the protagonist in the movie, has also co-produced the movie.
People from the film fraternity had condemned Sanal Kumar's impulsive action, stating that the director has no right to release a film on any public platform, without the permission of the producer. Sanal and Tovino have been at loggerheads recently with the former claiming that Tovino had prevented the commercial release of his film, which had a good run at festival circuits.

Meanwhile, the director, in his latest Facebook post, raised new allegations against actor Tovino. According to him, Tovino is an insecure actor who constantly sought validation regarding his performance. “He feared that his co-actor Sudev Nair had outshone him in the movie. This is why he wanted to prevent the online streaming of 'Vazhakku'. Now, when I tried to release the movie online, the producers again blocked the move. Their attitude towards the film is clear now. Now, I have the evidence to show you,” he wrote.

