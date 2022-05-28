Vijay Babu controversy did not influence film awards decision, says jury chairperson

Kerala State Film Awards jury chairperson Saeed Akthar Mirsa said the controversy revolving around Vijay Babu who bankrolled 'Home' did not influence the jury's decision in anyway. The movie, which received a lot of appreciation from the audience, was among the top contenders for the best film award this year.

Many had also expected Indrans, who delivered an exceptional performance in the movie, to receive the best actor award this year.

In Saeed Akthar's words: “I am hearing about the controversy only now. The controversy does not have anything to do with our award selection. We had difficulty choosing the best actor this year. Biju Menon and Joju George, who played two very different characters, put up such brilliant performances that we could not select just one person. It was an unanimous decision from the jury,” he said during the announcement of the Kerala State Film Awards on Friday.

Dr K Gopinathan, Sundar Das, Bombay Jayashri, Suresh Triveni, Hareendranath Dwaraka Warrier and Fouzia Fathima were part of the film awards jury.

The jury has recommended that movies that are set to release on OTT platforms should also be considered for the awards. It also suggested that the title of the transgender-women special awards should reflect social acceptance action, while action choreography should also be considered for the awards next time.It also recommended that only quality children's films should reach the jury next time.