Kerala film awards ceremony postponed in wake of heavy rains

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday said the state Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held here on August 3, has been postponed in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state and the sounding of Red Alert warning issued in the district.

The award ceremony was scheduled to be held at the Nishagandhi open auditorium in the capital city. Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan said the new date would be announced later. Various districts of the southern state have been witnessing incessant rains for the last two days and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert in 10 districts for Tuesday.

The IMD has also declared holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in five districts in the state, including Kozhikode, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kottayam.

The awards were announced on May 27. The best actor award was shared by Biju Menon (Aarkkariyam) and Joju George for 'Nayattu' and 'Madhuram'. Revathi won the best actress award for her role in 'Bhoothakaalam'.

(with inputs from PTI)