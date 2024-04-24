Vanitha Film Awards: Director Joshiy honoured for lifetime acheivement

The ‘Alan Scott’ Vanitha Film Awards, which honours excellence in Malayalam cinema, was presented at a grand function in Kochi recently. Screen icons Mammootty and Mohanlal jointly presented the Life Time Achievement award to veteran film maker Joshiy for his creative and unique contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Meanwhile, the audience voted Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ as the Best Malayalam movie that was released in 2023. Mammootty who impressed movie goers with his spectacular performances in movies like ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ and ‘Kaathal-The Core’ bagged the Best Actor Award. Interestingly, it was Mohanlal who presented the award to Mammootty.

Jyothika who played Mathew Devassy’s wife Omana in the movie was honoured with the Best Actress Award, while filmmaker Jeo Baby who helmed the movie was adjudged best director.

Mammootty and Mohanlal's camaraderie was the highlight of the Vanitha Film Awards ceremony in Kochi. Photo | Attlee Fernandez (Manorama)

Meanwhile, ‘2018’ directed by Jude Anthany won the award for most popular film. The event was conducted in association with the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA). The awards for the best movie, best actor and best actress for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 too were presented at the mega event.