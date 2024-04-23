Fahadh Faasil opens up about first foreign production audition experience

Fahadh Faasil recently disclosed in an interview that he had auditioned for a foreign production movie. However, he chose to keep mum about any further details regarding the project. Speaking with Galatta Plus, Fahadh shared his experience of attending an audition for a foreign production house, opting not to disclose its name. He recounted the warmth and kindness of the people involved, noting it was his first audition experience. Despite being handed a scene to perform, Fahadh admitted to feeling uncertain about the scene's context and the movie's overall storyline.

Reflecting on the audition process, Fahadh acknowledged the importance of fully comprehending a character before portraying it on screen. He emphasized the significance of character evolution in his acting process, stating that even a close friend couldn't coax him into acting with just one scene. Fahadh stressed the necessity of understanding a character's depth and evolution to deliver a good performance.

Fahadh also expressed his desire for fans to appreciate him solely within the context of his cinematic work. He conveyed that he doesn't wish for fans to take him seriously outside of the films he's involved in and encouraged them not to discuss him beyond his on-screen endeavours.