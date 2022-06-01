Motion poster of 'Karthikeya 2' starring Anupama Parameshwaran, Nikhil Siddhartha out

Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameshwaran, will release in theatres on July 22. Now, the makers have released an intriguing motion poster of the film, which shows the duo on a boat traversing the history associated with Lord Krishna's mythological city.

Nikhil plays Dr Karthikeyan in the film. The movie is directed by Chandu Mondetti and is a sequel

to the superhit film 'Karthikeya', which was released in 2014. Anupama, who debuted in Malayalam through the hit romantic movie 'Premam', plays an innocent character in the movie. Bollywood director Anupam Kher will also be seen in a prominent role in the movie, which is produced by People's Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Art Banner.