Anusree is all praise for Ganesh Kumar MLA; calls him Pathanapuram’s pride

Actress Anusree is in awe of K B Ganesh Kumar MLA who has earned quite a name as an efficient and popular member of the legislature. The actress said that she had known Ganesh Kumar since childhood and that she had accepted a few awards from him. In a social media post, Anusree praised Ganesh Kumar as the pride of Pathanapuram.

Anusree begins the note by saying that she had understood how a people’s representative should be by watching Ganesh Kumar. She calls the actor-politician, Pathanapuram’s beloved representative.

“During 2002 – 2003, Ganesh Kumar used to come for most of the events at our area to give away awards or prizes. More than winning the prize, we were thrilled to see Ganesh Kumar, the actor. Even while receiving glass tumblers as prizes from him or welcoming him with garlands during his political rallies, we children had been hoping that he would look at us and smile. That smile was indeed the greatest award that we could get.

That ‘Smile of Acceptance’ is the reason why he still remains our favourite representative. The people of Pathanapuram take pride in the fact that he would be there for us beyond our political affinities, religion or caste. I recently took part in a program with him. I understood that the popularity that he had enjoyed years ago, remains unchanged. People prefer him on a personal level, beyond party-based politics. That must be the reason why he keeps winning the constituency. I wish that you keep winning and conquer our hearts too,” wrote Anusree.