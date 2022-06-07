This is how Kamal Haasan plans to thank Suriya for his cameo in 'Vikram'

Actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday thanked the Malayali audience for wholeheartedly accepting 'Vikram', which is having a good run at the box office. "Malayalee audience has a penchant for good cinema, irrespective of the language. I feel lucky that you have accepted me and my film in your heart," he added.

He said each person who worked behind the scenes in the movie deserves recognition for the success of the film.

He added that the movie was driven to great heights by a stellar cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain and Chemban Vinod. 'My brother Suriya appeared on screen for just three minutes in the film. He did this for me. I am not thanking him here. Instead, to show my thanks, we both will do our next film together,' he added.

He also went on to say that director Lokesh Kanagaraj's love for him and the movie was evident till the very end and in every scene while shooting for 'Vikram'.