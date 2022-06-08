Mollywood actor Lenaa plays a cop in Nayanathara-starrer 'O2'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2022 05:43 PM IST
Lenaa was last seen in the superhit Mollywood movie 'Bheeshma Parvam'. Photo: Facebook/ Lenaa

Actor Lenaa, who has essayed a couple of police roles in her previous outings, will once again play a cop in the Nayanthara-starrer '02'. The actress took to social media to post a picture of herself in a police uniform with the caption 'Meet Manorama'.

Lenaa was last seen in the superhit Mollywood movie 'Bheeshma Parvam', in which she played the role of Susan Anjoottikkaran, the younger sister of Michael, played by Mammootty.

The actor, who is very busy in the work front, has a couple of movies lined up for release this year. This includes, 'Pragathi', 'Oru Rathri Oru Pakal', 'Aadujeevitham', 'Article 21','Adukkala: The Manifesto', 'Two Men', 'Nancy Rani' and 'Monster'.

RELATED ARTICLES

The thriller of Nayanthara's O2 released recently. It revolves around a mother and an ailing son who is trapped inside a bus which falls into a pit and the struggle to stay alive amid the panic. The film is directed by G S Viknesh

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout