'Which Nambi sir is the real Nambi sir?' R Madhavan shares cute video

Actor R Madhavan has shared a cute video of him with former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan as part of promotions for the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi effect'. The actor plays the scientist from Kerala who was falsely implicated in an espionage case in the 1990s. The movie, which is co-directed by 'Captain' director Prajesh Sen, will release in theatres on July 1 in six languages.

In the video, both the actor and Nambi Narayanan can be seen sitting together in front of a video camera. At first glance, viewers are led to believe both the men are Nambi Narayanan himself. However, on closer look, it becomes obvious that one is the actor while the other is Madhavan himself. As the video continues, both of them indulge in light-hearted banter.

The actor shared that the team will soon release behind-the-scene moments from the movie. The movie premiered at The Cannes Film Market, which runs parallelly to The Cannes Film Festival.

Madhavan has directed and scripted the movie. The team is in the USA to promote the film and will soon reach India as part of the promotions.