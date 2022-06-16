Keerthy Suresh gives sneak peak into 'Vaashi' dubbing session

Keerthy Suresh, who is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian industry presently, will be seen in 'Vaashi' which will hit theatres on June 17. The actress has now released a fun video of her dubbing for the role of advocate Madhavi in the film which is directed by debutant director Vishnu Raghav. The movie also stars Tovino Thomas who plays advocate Ebin. The film has elements of humour but will largely revolve around the personal and professional life of both the lawyers.

Though Keerthy is the daughter of leading Malayalam producer G Suresh Kumar and yesteryear actress Menaka, she has far done only a handful of films in Mollywood, so far.

She debuted in Priyadarshan's film 'Geethanjali', and went on to act in Ring Master where she shared screen space with Dileep. She, however, found most of her success in Tamil and Telugu. She won the national award for best actress in the film 'Mahanati', playing Savitri, the late South Indian actress.

She has proved her mettle in several films and was last seen in 'Saani Kayidham' and 'Sarkaru Vaaari Paata'.