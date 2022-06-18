Meet the father, sons of Mollywood artists who made their plunge into films recently

Published: June 18, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Child actor Ritunjay (son of actor Sreejith Ravi), Akash Sen (son of director Sachy) and Mukundan Nair (father of actor Unni Mukundan) are debuting in Mollywood. Photos: Facebook

We have a list of father-son duos who are doing some great work in Mollywood. While some like Kalidas Jayaram (Jayaram's son) entered the industry at a very young age, others ventured into cinema at a later stage.

One such child actor who debuted recently in Mollywood is actor Sreejith Ravi's son Rithunjay Sreejith in Shahad's film 'Prakashan Parakatte', which hit theatres on June 17.

The child artist plays Akhil Prakash, the son of the protagonist played by Dileesh Pothen in the movie. The actor has been receiving some rave reviews for his performance. It shouldn't be surprising as he is the grandson of veteran actor G Ravi.

Meanwhile, actor Unni Mukundan's father Mukundan Nair is also set to make his innings in Mollywood through the upcoming film 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham', which will be headlined by Unni. According to Unni, he had planned to cast his father in 'Meppadiyan' but couldn't.

These are his words: 'This is so special for me !! Achan, completes his part in 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham... ! He was supposed to act in #Meppadiyan but then I chopped off his portion in the scripting time. Vishnu Mohan still feels he must have acted in meppadiyan☺️. Anyways, since I didn’t get the benefits of nepotism, I choose to do the reverse nepotism here and have successfully got my achan kutty his on screen debut 😝 Now I totally understand how nepotism works, family is always special and important. Anyways, I hope you guys love Shefeek when he comes on screen ! Cheers',he wrote.

The late filmmaker Sachi's son Akash Sen is also making his debut in the upcoming dark web-based thriller 'At'. The film is directed by Don Max.

 

