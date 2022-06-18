'Violence in the name of any religion is a huge sin'; Sai Pallavi clarifies her comments on mob lynching and Kashmir genocide

Actor Sai Pallavi whose recent statement on cow vigilantism had evoked mixed responses, came out with a 'clarification' in a Facebook Live Saturday.



The leading actor, who won hearts playing Malar in Malayalam film 'Premam' had recently said that there wasn't any difference between the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and the lynching of Muslims by cow vigilantes.

Sai Pallavi felt her words were misinterpreted and the responses on social media had left her feeling 'alone and conflicted'.

Sai Pallavi, who identified herself as politically neutral invoked the National Pledge that she had regularly chanted during her schooldays and wished that no child should be scared of his or her identity.

She was articulate and composed in her 4-minute talk at the end of which she wished everyone 'happiness, peace and love'.





Read the full transcript:

“This is the first time I will be thinking twice before speaking my heart.. because I'm anxious that my words might be misinterpreted.

In a recent interview, I was asked if I am a supporter of the left or right-wing and I clearly stated that I believe I'm neutral.

We need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs that the oppressed need to be protected at any cost.

Further into the interview, I went on to elaborate on how I look at things. I quoted two references that had a huge impact on me, which left me traumatised for days.

In fact, after I watched the film, Kashmir Files I had the opportunity to speak with the director and this was three months ago. I remember telling him that seeing the plight of the people at that time.. being someone that I'm I would never belittle a tragedy like the genocide and the generations of people who are still affected by it.

Having said that I can never come to terms with the mob lynching incident that had taken place during the COVID times because I remember seeing that video and being shaken for days.

I believe that violence in any form is wrong and that violence in the name of any religion is a huge sin.

It was very disturbing to see that many people online justified the mob lynching incident. I don't think any of us have the right to take another person's life. Being a medical graduate I believe that all lives are equal and all lives are important.

I hope a day doesn't come when a child is born and he or she is scared of his or her identity and I pray that we are not headed towards that.

I remember 14 years of my school life, going every day to school and chanting 'all Indians are my brothers and sisters, I love my country and I'm proud of its rich and varied heritage'. Maybe it went deep into my head. We as children never differentiated each other based on culture or caste or religion. So anytime I speak, it comes from a very neutral ground and I was very surprised to see that whatever I had spoken was taken in a completely different way.

It was also very upsetting to see that a lot of prominent personalities and websites had carried a snippet from the previous interview that I had given, even without seeing the complete interview or the genuinity behind what was said.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people who stood by me the last few days because I remember feeling so alone and conflicted wondering what I did wrong and it was heartwarming to see that a lot of people raised their voices in support of me and I felt like they knew me for who I am. So, thank you so much for making me feel like I wasn't alone. I wish you all happiness, peace and love.”