Politician Shibu Baby John turns producer with 'L353' starring Mohanlal

Former minister Shibu Baby John is turning producer for a film which will be headlined by his long-time friend and actor Mohanlal. The RSP leader took to Facebook to share news about his new production company 'John & Mary Creative'. The film is helmed by 'Athiran' director Vivek Thomas. According to the leader, this will be the first film under his production company. The movie is titled 'L353'.

In the Facebook post, Shibu Baby talks about his long association with actor Mohanlal. “I met Mohanlal first in 1988 at my friend (industrialist) K C Babu's house. It was on that same day that I met Century Kochumon (film producer). Though all of us worked in different spheres, we always kept in touch. Now, our long association is bearing fruit in cinema. My new production house John & Mary Creative in association with Kochumon Century films and Max labs in partnership with K C Babu are will bankroll Mohanlal's latest film. Vivek Thomas, who is the son of my friend, will be helming the movie,” he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal, who released the logo of Shibu Baby's production venture recently, also spoke of his happiness to be part of the film. “I am delighted to inform you that my 35-year-long friendship and goodwill with Mr. Shibu Baby John is moving into a joint venture to bring you more entertainment. I shall play the lead role in the movie produced by his brand-new film production company, John & Mary Creative.#L353,” he wrote.