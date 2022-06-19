SS Rajamouli launches trailer of cyber-horror web series 'Anya's Tutorial'

Hyderabad: Director S S Rajamouli launched the trailer of 'Anya's Tutorial', which features Regina Cassandra and Nivedhithaa Satish in the lead roles.

The series teaser, launched by Prabhas earlier, has already aroused the curiosity of audiences across the globe.

The cyber-horror is set to premiere on OTT platform Aha on July 1 in Telugu and Tamil.

With digital screens becoming an extension of everyone's lives, it has led to a surge in overall digital footprint in the current era.

'Anya's Tutorial' revolves around a cyber-horror story between two sisters. Lavanya (Nivedhithaa Satish) tries to build her career as a social influencer, while her elder Madhu (Regina Cassandra) dislikes her profession. But one fine day, everything changes between them when Anya goes on LIVE with her tutorials, scaring the cyber world like never before.

Producer Shobhu Yarlagadda, Arka Media, commented, "Horror is a genre that needs a lot of precision in terms of screenplay synced with visuals. The entire team has worked hard to bring this series alive and, simultaneously, make sure to scare everyone. Arka is pleased to partner with Aha in exploring this new and uncharted genre in the Telugu OTT space."

Nivedhithaa Satish, playing the character of Lavanya, said, "My mother tongue is Telugu, and I feel I'm back to my roots through this series. It's like a dream come true moment to be launched by a mammoth production house like Arka Media and have the Bahubali Prabhas himself launch our teaser. Moreover, Rajamouli Sir releasing the trailer is overwhelming, and I couldn't have asked for more.

"I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and thankful that I have the verbal excellence to dub my voice in both versions. aha has been encouraging regional OTT frenzy with such significant outreach and is breaking the language barriers by making the south Indian movies reach pan Indian audience."