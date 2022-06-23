Nivin Pauly bodyshamed again after pic of him with co-star Grace Antony goes viral

Nivin Pauly who is still one of the most bankable young movie stars in Mollywood was bodyshamed recently after a picture of him posing with ‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’ co-star Grace Antony was posted by the latter.

Grace had posted the photo with the caption: ‘We are back guys’, hinting that the two may be seen together in another movie. While many congratulated the actors, especially Grace, and stated that they would wish to seem the duo doing a film together again, others were not very kind to Nivin. Though there were some who genuinely seemed to be concerned about Nivin’s increasing body weight, others mercilessly trolled the actor for not staying fit despite being an artiste.

‘Bro, you are increasing in size daily’, ‘Looks like father and daughter’, were some comments that were posted under the photo on Facebook.

This is not the first time that Nivin has been bodyshamed. His increasing weight has been widely discussed among social media users in the past few years. The actor, who made his debut in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s debut directorial ‘Malarvaadi Arts Club’, he shot to fame through ‘Thattathin Marayathu’ and then went on to do a couple of back-to-back hit movies, including ‘Neram’, ‘1983’, ‘Om Shanti Oshana’, ‘Bangalore Days’, ‘Premam’ and ‘Action Hero Biju’.

However, he faced some lull in his career since then but has a slew of projects lined up, which will hit theatres in the coming months.

On the workfront, Grace Antony also has several projects lined up and will be seen in Mammootty-starrer ‘Rorschach’.