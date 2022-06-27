Suresh Gopi's return to 'AMMA' turns sweeter with b'day bash

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 27, 2022 04:02 PM IST Updated: June 27, 2022 04:14 PM IST
Suresh Gopi celebrates his birthday at AMMA office.

Suresh Gopi's comeback to AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) after a long period turned sweeter with the celebration of the actor's birthday at the organisation's office in Kochi on Sunday.

Actors, including megastars Mammootty and Mohanlal, made the occasion a warm get-together and cut a cake. Suresh Gopi had arrived at the office along with his family.

The grand welcome, accorded by the association to Suresh Gopi, who returned to the fold by sweeping all the differences and grudges under the carpet, was quite notable. A video released by AMMA showed the reunion and the celebration.

Suresh Gopi is right now awaiting the release of his film 'Paapan' directed by Joshiy.

Ace filmmaker Jayaraj has also announced the movie Highway 2 with the actor in the lead role. The duo's prequel, Highway, released in 1995, was a hit.

