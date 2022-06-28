Shammy Thilakan rubbishes allegations levelled by Ganesh Kumar MLA

Amid the ongoing rift between Shammy Thilakan and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), the actor on Tuesday came down heavily on his colleague and politician K B Ganesh Kumar MLA.

Shammy Thilakan said the remarks made by Ganesh Kumar, the Pathanapuram MLA, against him at a press meet on Monday were baseless.

"Ganesh Kumar said I was a nuisance to my neighbours. I can only say that statement is absurd," Shammy Thilakan said.

He said a police officer in the DySP rank, who is a relative of the MLA, was behind the allegations against him. He said he had only questioned the violations of rules committed by a real estate mafia who built a high-rise in front of his house.

"Ganesh Kumar also said a police officer in Kollam told him I have been creating a lot of problems. Why should an officer in Kollam complain to Ganesh Kumar, who is Pathanapuram MLA, about me," Shammy Thilakan told media at a press conference held at his home in Kollam.

He accused Ganesh Kumar of violating AMMA's rules by holding dual posts and of misusing the association's funds for his election campaign.

"AMMA's by-law clearly states that an office-bearer should not hold the office of another association. However, Ganesh Kumar has been appointed the lifetime president of the Association of Television Media Artists (ATMA). Isn't it a violation? He also used AMMA's funds to build houses for two families in his constituency before an election. As an MLA he should have used his MLA fund for the purpose," Shammy Thilakan said.

Shammy Thilakan is facing disciplinary action by AMMA for allegedly violating the association's code of conduct on various occasions. On Monday, he said he has received a 'charge sheet' from AMMA's disciplinary committee and had been asked to respond to it by July 4. At Tuesday's press meet, he reiterated that he has only been fighting the injustices caused by the association.