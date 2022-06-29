South Indian celebs condole death of actor Meena's husband

The sudden demise of actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar has left the South Indian industry in shock. Many, including actors Khusbhu Sundar and Lakshmi Manchu, took to Twitter to pay their condelences to the bereaved actor and her daughter Nainika, on social media.

Vidyasagar, an IT professional, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday night. He had been suffering from lung ailments for some time now. His condition worsened after he along with Meena was infected with Covid a few months ago. Though he had recovered from Covid, he reportedly became weak and the doctors had suggested he undergo a lung transplant surgery.

“Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena and her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family,” wrote Khusbhu. She also urged the media not to spread panic by stating that Vidyasagar died of Covid.

“I very humbly request the media to be little responsible. Meena's husband had covid three months back. Covid worsened his lung condition. Please do not send out a wrong message & create any kind of fear or cause flutter by saying we lost Sagar to Covid. Yes we need to cautious, but please,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Laskhmi Manchu, who works in Telugu cinema and on American television, also expressed her shock on Twitter and shared her deepest condolences to Meena's family. “Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu’s husband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family,” she wrote.

Vidyasagar will be cremated at the Besant Nagar cemetery in Chennai on Wednesday at 2pm.

Meena and Vidyasagar tied the knot in 2009. They have a daughter, Nainika, who debuted in Vijay-starrer 'Theri'.