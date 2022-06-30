'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' lands second on IMDB’s most anticipated movies list

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, based on the life of noted scientist Nambi Narayanan is the second most anticipated movie on IMDB. The film is slated to hit the screens on 1 July. Earlier, the movie’s trailer had created a buzz on the social media.

Besides Malayalam, the film releases in Tamil, Hindi, English, Telugu and Kannada. Moreover, ‘Rocketry’ would be released in international languages like Arabic, French, Spanish, German, Chinese, Russian and Japanese too. The film is jointly bankrolled by actor Madhavan’s Tri Colour Films and Keralite Dr. Varghese Moolan for the banner of Varghese Moolan Pictures. Interestingly, this would mark actor Madhavan’s directorial debut. The movie narrates the turbulent life of noted ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The movie reportedly has been made on a whopping budget of over Rs 100 crore. Tamil super star Suriya and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan too would be essaying cameo roles in the film. The role which Shah Rukh does in Hindi would be played by Suriya in Tamil. Meanwhile, Madhavan’s amazing makeovers, to portray Nambi Narayanan in various stages in his life, had become viral on the social media. The movie mainly portrays Nambi’s eventful life from 27 to 70 years. Madhavan had undergone great physical changes to portray the scientist with perfection. Apart from changing his hair colour, Madhavan made sure to work hard to attain the physique that looks exactly like Nambi Naraynan.

The movie was extensively shot in more than six countries. ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was supposed to get released last year. However, it was postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Yester year actress Simran plays the female lead opposite Madhavan. Interestingly, Madhavan and Simran would be sharing screen space after a gap of almost fifteen years. A handful of Hollywood actors too essay pivotal roles in the movie. Prajesh Sen, who directed Malayalam movie ‘Vellam’ is the co – director of the film. The camera is cranked by Sreesha Rai. Meanwhile, the editing is by Bijith Bala. Sam CS has composed the music while Athira Diljith is the PRO.