Actor Meenakshy sends Physics paper for revaluation. Read what happens

Actor Meenakshy had recently proved that she is someone who takes her studies seriously. The 'Amar Akbar Anthony'star had scored A+ in nine subjects and one B+ when the SSLC examination results were announced on June 15. She had also taken to social media to announce the news with an interesting caption: "To B+ (Be positive), secured nine A+'s (A plus)'.

Now, the actor has revealed that she had given the physics paper for revaluation and her grade has been upgraded from B+ to A.

“They gave me an A because I was B positive,” she wrote on Facebook. The child actor, who debuted in Malayalam through the film '1000: Oru Note Paranja Katha', in 2015, is a student of NSS High School, Kidangoor. She is the daughter of Anoop and Ramya from Kottayam while her brother's name is Arish.

Many congratulated the actor on her achievement, while some reminded her that she had several paths to cross and more laurels to achieve.