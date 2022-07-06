'Godfather' teaser: Unamused Malayalees draw comparison between Chiranjeevi & Mohanlal

The first look teaser of 'Godfather', starring Chiranjeevi, which is a remake of Mohanlal’s 'Lucifer' hasn’t impressed Malayalees at all. The teaser featured the introduction scene of Chiranjeevi, who reprises Mohanlal’s role in 'Lucifer'. Though the Telugu audience was understandably elated, Malayalees didn’t share that enthusiasm.

Typically Malayalees were comparing Mohanlal’s acting with Chiranjeevi. Some commented that while visiting a dead person (PK Ramdas according to ‘Lucifer’) you don’t need to dress up so stylishly. While a few others commented that it might not be a straight remake and they would have altered certain scenes and therefore that intro scene might be for a different occasion.

Sunil reprises Kalabhavan Shajon’s character. The Telugu version is helmed by superhit director Mohan Raja (brother of Jayam Raja). The music is by S Thaman. Nayanthara reprises Manju Warrier’s role in Telugu.

Mohan Raja had said that the Telugu version will have a lot of changes from the original. Reportedly Chiranjeevi’s past will be different from the one written for Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally. Salman Khan plays a tweaked version of the character played by Prithviraj in the original.

Mohanlal played a character with dualities in ‘Lucifer’. He is the calm politician Stephen Nedumpally in Kerala and an underworld don called Abram Qureshi outside India. If in Malayalam it was an out-and-out mass political thriller, in Telugu it will also have a romantic track.

Satyadev Kancharana plays an important role in the film. The cinematography is by Neerav Shah. Editing by Sreekar Prasad. Other actors include Puri Jagannath, Naasir, Hareesh Uthaman, and Sachin Khedekar. The film is co-produced by Konidela production company and Mega super good films.