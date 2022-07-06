'Kaduva' gets clearance, finally to hit theatres on this date

After facing a few legal setbacks, 'Kaduva' directed by Shaji Kailas, will finally hit theatres on July 7. The film will feature Prithviraj as Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, a rich and influential rubber planter. Actors Vivek Oberoi will play the antagonist in the film which also has Samyuktha Menon playing a prominent role.

The film, written by Jinu Abraham, had been facing major hurdles ever since it was announced in 2019. Jinu had moved the High Court alleging that another director named Mathews Thomas, announced a project similar to 'Kaduva' using the same central character.

The filming of 'Kaduva' was halted for some time and resumed only after the High Court gave clearance to the makers to proceed with the production, while disallowing Mathews Thomas and the team from making a film revolving around the same character.

The film, which was initially set to release on June 30, recently faced another setback when a politician and rubber planter from Pala named Jose Kuruvinakunnel approached the High Court claiming that the movie was based on his life and will defame him and his family as the filmmakers have included a lot of fictional scenes in the movie.

Both Listen Stephen, the owner of Magic Frames, who is co-producing 'Kaduva' and Prithviraj took to Facebook to announce that the movie has overcome all hurdles and will hit theatres on July 7.

Prithviraj also apologised to the public for the delay in releasing the film. “Apologies on keeping you all waiting and being so late to open bookings. We had to wait for the legal procedures to take its course!' he wrote.