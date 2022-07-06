Netizens blown away by Aishwarya's look in 'Ponniyin Selvan' character poster

Everyone is excited about Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical fiction film 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Now the makers have released the character poster of Aishwarya Rai who will play the Pazhavoor Queen Nandini. According to sources, Aishwarya will play dual roles in the film.

The makers have introduced Queen Nandini with the title 'Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhavoor'.

Aishwarya will be returning to the silverscreen after four years. She was last seen in Bollywood in Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. This is her first Tamil movie in 12 years.She was last seen in Tamil in the film 'Enthiran'.

Netizens are praising Aishwarya's beauty in the poster, stating that she looks very regal. Recently, the makers had released Karthi's and Vikram's first look from the film. However, many people were unimpressed by the posters calling them 'fan made'.

Mani Ratnam has put together a spectacular lineup of actors for this film based on a book that is considered one of the greatest literary works in Tamil. Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmy, Shobita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Aswin Kakumanu, Lal, Parthipan, Riyaz Khan, Mohan Raman, Amala Paul, Keerthi Suresh, Rashi Khanna, Sathyaraj, Sharath Kumar, Jayaram, Rahman, Kishore, Prakash Raj, Vikram Prabhu, Jayachithra, etc are the main actors.

The music is by AR Rahman and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. The screenplay is by Ilango Kumaravel who previously scripted Rajeev Menon’s 'Sarvam Thalamayam'. The film is co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Laika Productions.