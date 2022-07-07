'Kaduva' underwent this major change before hitting the theatres

'Kaduva', the much-anticipated movie of the month directed by Shaji Kailas and headlined by Prithviraj, hit the theatres on Thursday. But before its release, the movie had to face a lot of hurdles, including a face-off with another film on the same subject which had actor Surech Gopi playing the lead.

Though the Prithviraj-starrer had ultimately prevailed it had to lick its wounds till the last few hours before the release as the censor board suggested a change in the name of the protagonist.

The change was the fallout of the legal tussle triggered by planter-politician Jose Kuruvinakkunnel, who had approached the High Court claiming that the movie was based on his life and that it would defame him and his family.

The petitioner had said that he is known as Kuruvinakkunnel Kuruvachan and the protagonist's name in the film is Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan.

The High Court, considering the petition, had directed the Censor Board to intervene, following which the Board asked the makers of the film to change the protagonist's name.

Now, we hear the protagonist's name as Kaduvakunnel Kuriachan.