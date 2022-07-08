‘Koffee with Karan’, ‘Vikram’ and more. Here are the top OTT releases this week

It's an exciting week as some of the most anticipated movies and web shows are out on your favourite OTT platforms. We have made your task easy by listing out some of the most fun releases this weekend.

'Koffee with Karan Season 7'

The most anticipated season of Karan Johar's celebrity talk show 'Koffee with Karan' has begun streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The first guests at the show are Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the episode, Karan Johar asks Alia about their personal and professional lives. He also made Alia reveal about the best compliment she received for her movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Ranveer was his quirky self and bringing the humour element to the show.



Watch Koffee with Karan Season 7: Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7

'Vikram'

We know the kind of noise that 'Vikram' made when it hit theatres on June 3. The film, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, has broken several records, even breaking the box office collection garnered by Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala too, it is also reportedly the first Tamil film to cross the Rs 20 crore-mark in terms of collection. The theme is cocaine and the underworld running its cartel. A dangerous gang is on the loose after a bunch of consignments carrying their substance is released. So is a masked man whose identity remains unknown till the interval.



Watch Vikram Disney + Hotstar from July 8

'Ante Sundaraniki'

Malayalees favourite Nazriya Nazim has debuted in Telugu in this Nani-starrer. The movie revolves around two people from inter-religious backgrounds who fall in love with each other. Nazriya as Leela and Nani as Sundar try to convince their parents about the marriage by creating lies but find themselves in more trouble. The movie will be streaming in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.



Watch Ante Sundariniki in Netflix from July 10.

'Modern Love Hyderabad'

The anthology series focuses on six stories starring a bunch of highly-talented actors. 'My unlikely pandemic dream partner', directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and featuring Revathy and Nithya Menen, while 'Fuzzy, purple and full of thorns' directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma. 'What clown wrote this script' is directed by Uday Gurrala and stars Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair. The fourth story is titled 'Why did she leave me there,' also directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and headlined by Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya. 'About that rustle in the bushes' directed by Devika Bahudhanam has Ulka Gupta and Naresh in the lead, while 'Finding your Penguin' is directed by directed by Venkatesh Maha and features Komalee Prasad. The series is an Amazon Prime original.



'Modern Love Hyderabad' is streaming on Amazon Prime

'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'

The celebrity adventure show features Ranveer Singh who braves the Serbian wilderness with adventurer Bear Grylls to find a rare flower. The viewers can help Ranveer on his mission and decide what he should eat and where he should go.



Watch Ranveer vs Wild on Netflix from July 8

‘In’



‘In’ featuring Deepti Sati and Madhupal is an investigative crime thriller. Deepthi plays an investigative journalist who closely studies the Ripper style series of murder for her upcoming article. The movie is directed by Rajesh Nair and also has Arya and Manohar Joshi play important characters.

‘In’ streaming on Manorama Max from July 8

'Kunjeldho'

Kunjeldho, starring Asif Ali and Gopika Udayan, is a romantic film set on a college campus. The movie hit theatres last year and have been streaming on a few other OTT platforms. It is premiering on Zee 5 from July 8.

Watch Kunjeldho on Zee 5 from July 8