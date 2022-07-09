The teaser of ‘Palthu Janwar’ starring Basil Joseph in the lead role is quite interesting. Sharing the teaser on his social media page, actor Fahadh Faasil, who is also the producer of the film wrote a curious message too.

‘Palthu Janwar’ is jointly bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothen and Shyam Pushkaran for the banner of Bhavana Studios. The movie is likely to hit the theatres during the Onam season.

Basil Joseph seems to be playing a vet in the movie helmed by Sangeeth P Rajan who has assisted noted filmmakers like Amal Neerad and Mithun Manuel. Besides Basil, Indrans, Johny Antony, Dileesh Pothen, Shammi Thilakan, Shruthi Suresh and Jaya Kurup play pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the screenplay is penned by Vinoy Thomas and Aneesh Anjali. The editing is by Kiran Das. Justin Varghese has composed the music.