Prithviraj's 'Kaduva' team to remove the dialogue on differently-abled children

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2022 06:03 PM IST
According to Prithviraj, the edited version of the movie will be released in theatres soon. YouTube still

Prithviraj, in a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram, said they have taken measures to remove the controversial dialogue in 'Kaduva' with immediate effect. The filmmakers had recently drawn flak for a scene in which Prithviraj's character can be heard saying that differently-abled children are born as the result of their parent's sins.

According to the actor, they have sent the edited version to the Censor Board. “Once it is approved, we will release the edited version in theatres,” he said. The actor once again apologised for the statement.

Meanwhile, writer Sharadakutty had taken to Facebook stating that the best solution was to make the parent in the film slap the protagonist who made the comment. “This is the most befitting reply to anyone who makes such a statement,” she wrote, comparing the film with Mammootty's 'Puzhu' in which Appuni Sasi responds with a slap when a government employee makes a casteist statement.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout