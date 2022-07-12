Vikram in the pink of health, jokes about ‘morphed image’ during ‘Cobra’ audio launch

Reports about Tamil actor Vikram’s health condition had created panic among fans and well-wishers alike. Though the actor was hospitalised following a mild chest congestion, news that Vikram had suffered a heart attack had spread like wildfire. Vikram’s son Dhruv had taken to social media to clarify about his dad’s health condition and said that he and his family were pained by the rumours.

Meanwhile, delighting his fans, Vikram attended the audio launch of ‘Cobra’, an action thriller which will hit theatres on August 11. The film features Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, among others.

During the event, Vikram joked that he saw some thumbnails on the internet with his face morphed on some other patient’s body. “It’s ok. I have seen a lot of things in life,” he added.

All the songs in the film- Thumbi Thullal, Adheera, Uyir Uruguthey, Ente Nenjinullile, Tharangini have been composed by A R Rahman.