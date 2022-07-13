It looks like Dhanush has put a spell on Hollywood! He received thunderous applause during the special screening of his debut Hollywood film, ‘The Gray Man.’ The crowd was amused by Dhanush’s reply as to how he got acquainted with the Russo brothers.

During an audience interaction post the screening of the film, he was asked whether he previously knew the Russo brothers or if the opportunity just came out of the blue, Dhanush replied that he had “no idea how he landed up this project.” That was met with laughter.

Dhanush soon revealed that he landed this project through a casting agency in India- “They said it is a huge Hollywood project and refused to divulge more details about the director or production house.”

It was only later that he came to know that the project was huge as Russo brothers were directing the film and realised the enormity of the project. He admitted he got flustered when he heard that it was going to be helmed by the Russo brothers.

“It can't get bigger than this. I am really excited. I am also in search of new opportunities, to learn and explore the actor in me. This was such a project, “ said Dhanush, and this was met with a round of applause from the audience.

He made his Hollywood debut with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Ana De Armas is the heroine. It will be released on Netflix on July 22nd. Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Julia Butters are the other actors in the film.