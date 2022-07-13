It's Pranav Mohanlal's b'day. Here's how he has impressed us over the years

Actor Pranav Mohanlal, who received praise for his performance in 'Hridayam' is celebrating his birthday today. The actor who entered Mollywood as a child artist turned 32 on July 13! Let us look at the different ways the star kid has impressed us over the years.

His debut as a child artist

The actor first debuted in the film 'Onnaman' directed by Thampi Kannanthanam starring Mohanlal, N F Varghese, Biju Menon and Remya Krishna. He later headlined the movie 'Punarjani' directed by Major Ravi in 2003. He bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance.



Parkour skills

Though Pranav is an avid rock-climber, the actor learned parkour in 2016 for his film 'Aadhi', his first film in several years. It was Mohanlal himself who revealed that Pranav was learning parkour, considered to be a very dangerous sport. He had also admitted that Pranav was able to learn the skills quite fast since he is also a trained gymnast. The actor has shared a couple of skills on his instagram page.

His acting in 'Hridayam'

Being a superstars son is not easy, so it is understandable when he is analysed for his acting skills. Though he was unable to impress much through the Jeethu Joseph film 'Aadhi', he managed to make an impact as an actor in this year's superhit 'Hridayam' directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

A singer

Pranav wrote, sang and performed the song 'Gypsy Woman' in the movie 'Aadhi'. People were thrilled by his performance and many hailed him for his vocal skills. The lyrics 'Gypsy Woman, where have you been. Gone too long' were also impressive.

Doesn't have an aura of a star kid

Though his father is hailed as one of the best actors in India, Pranav does not have any of those airs which is quite usual for a youngster his age. The actor most often prefers to keep a low profile and keep to himself than show off. Many, including his young co-actors have often stated that he is very approachable.

Impressive travel diaries

When you surf through Pranav's instagram pages, you realise he is an avid traveller. However, he often prefers to travel to quite and pristine areas of India, capturing pictures of these unexplored parts of places during his visits. Earlier this year, he had travelled to Dhankar Gompa at Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

His philosophical posts

It is said that Pranav is an avid reader and loves poetry too. He also seems to have a philosophical outlook to life which is quite obvious from his posts on social media.