Hareesh Peradi trolls E P Jayarajan for comments on IndiGo

Actor Hareesh Peradi who often comments on political issues and social matters recently took a potshot at LDF convenor E P Jayarajan who denounced IndiGo Airlines’ action against him. Poking fun of the politician, Peradi in his social media post, said the Indian Railways would register amazing profits because of the sudden surge in number of passengers in the Thiruvananthapuram – Kannur, Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram route.

Jayarajan had recently urged people to use trains and boycott Indigo airlines after the firm imposed a three-week ban on him for the incident that took place on June 13 inside a flight. He had even claimed that the company will collapse if people opted to boycott the airline.

These are Hareesh Peradi's words: “You can expect this news from a popular newspaper in two weeks – IndiGo Airlines descends into loss! This is due to the steep drop in the number of passengers from Kerala. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways would register amazing profits. The reason for that would be the sudden rise in the number of passengers in the Thiruvananthapuram – Kannur, Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram route. Besides, Kerala would also win the award for the best railway state in 2022,” wrote the actor.