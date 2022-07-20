Hareesh Peradi trolls E P Jayarajan for comments on IndiGo

Our Correspondent
Published: July 20, 2022 11:50 AM IST
Hareesh Peradi often comments on political issues and social matters. File photos

Actor Hareesh Peradi who often comments on political issues and social matters recently took a potshot at LDF convenor E P Jayarajan who denounced IndiGo Airlines’ action against him. Poking fun of the politician, Peradi in his social media post, said the Indian Railways would register amazing profits because of the sudden surge in number of passengers in the Thiruvananthapuram – Kannur, Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram route.

Jayarajan had recently urged people to use trains and boycott Indigo airlines after the firm imposed a three-week ban on him for the incident that took place on June 13 inside a flight. He had even claimed that the company will collapse if people opted to boycott the airline.

These are Hareesh Peradi's words: “You can expect this news from a popular newspaper in two weeks – IndiGo Airlines descends into loss! This is due to the steep drop in the number of passengers from Kerala. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways would register amazing profits. The reason for that would be the sudden rise in the number of passengers in the Thiruvananthapuram – Kannur, Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram route. Besides, Kerala would also win the award for the best railway state in 2022,” wrote the actor.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout