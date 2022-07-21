Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Malayankunju' to hit theatres on July 22. What to expect

'Malayankunju' is all set to hit theatres on July 22. There are a lot of expectations around the movie, especially since Fahadh Faasil is currently the talk of the town after his powerful performance in 'Vikram'.

In Malayalam, the actor was last seen in the 2021 film 'Malik', which streamed on OTT platforms. His outings since then were mostly in Telugu as the antagonist in 'Pushpa: The Rise' and then the latest Kamal Haasan-starrer.

'Malayankunju' has been made on a grand budget and is set in the high ranges. Here are a few points to note before heading to the theatres.

The film is a survival thriller

From the trailer, we understand that the movie is a survival thriller. Fahadh plays Anil, a mechanic who is extremely devoted to his work. However, he is unable to work during the night because of a crying baby, who is his neighbour. Soon, there is a landslide and Fahadh is thrown under a debris.

This is Fahadh's second association with his father Faasil

Faasil, who is known for directing some superhit films like 'Manichithrathazhu' will be collaborating with his son Fahadh as producer for the film. They had last united in the movie ‘Kai Ethum Dhoorathu’.

One of the songs in the movie is composed by A R Rahman

Oscar-award winner A R Rahman has retunred to Mollywood after 30 years with the song 'Cholapenne' in the movie 'Malayankunju'. Vijay Yesudas has crooned the song composed by him. His last work was for 'Yodha' starring Mohanlal and Jagathy Sreekumar.

Those who have claustrophobia should not watch the film

A few days ago, Malayankunju makers had warned that the movie is not meant for people who are claustrophobic. The actor spends a lot of time 40 feet underground, so it is something that won't be easy to watch.

The film was initially set to release on OTT

The makers had initially announced that the film would release only on an OTT platform. However, soon, the makers confirmed that the movie will release in theatres first.