Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: NGO files complaint against actor with Mumbai Police

PTI
Published: July 25, 2022 08:39 PM IST
Ranveer Singh posing naked for the photoshoot. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said.

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb.

The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.

The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

A couple of days ago, Ranveer broke the internet with his 'bare-it-all' photoshoot for Ashish Shah of 'Paper' magazine, flaunting his ripped body and toned muscles. 

