Who is Saravanan Arul, the man spotted in Kochi for 'The Legend' promotions?

Not many Malayalees would have heard of Saravanan Arul, the man who is making his debut with the upcoming movie 'The Legend'. However, the actor is already a popular name in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the huge chain of businesses he operates in the state. His family owns the iconic Saravana Stores in Tamil Nadu.

Arul is presently the owner of 'The New Legend Saravana Stores', a shopping complex chain which sells clothing, furniture, jewellery, among others. His net worth is estimated at Rs 100-Rs 150 crore, according to reports.

The actor, who proved he is skilled in business, will now be seen in his upcoming film 'The Legend'.

The debutant actor was spotted at the Cochin International Airport recently, where he was accompanied by actress Raai Laxmi and Bollywood actress Urveshi Rautela.

Youngsters in motorcycles, wearing white t- shirts that feature the poster of ‘The Legend’ rode in front of Saravanan’s luxury car. He is accompanied by actress Raai Laxmi who is familiar to the Malayali audience.

Model Geethika Tiwari reportedly essays a role in the film. Raai Laxmi has acted in a song sequence in the big budget movie. ‘The Legend’ is one of the last films in which Tamil actor Vivek had acted. The songs composed by Harris Jayaraj has already topped the hit charts. Besides Saranavan, an ensemble cast of Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramayya, Vijayakumar, Nazar, Mayilswamy, Kovail Sarala and Mansoor Ali Khan essay pivotal roles in the film. Malayali actor Hareesh Peradi too shares screen space with Saravanan.