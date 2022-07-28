Here's how netizens are reacting to Legend Saravanan's film post release

Saravanan Arul's film 'The Legend' hit theatres on Thursday. The businessman from Tamil Nadu who owns the popular 'The New Legend Saravana Stores' hit headlines ever since he announced that he is making his plunge into movies with the film 'The Legend'. The movie, which features Arul and actresses Raai Lakshmi and Urvasi Rautela, was released in 2,500 theatres worldwide in five languages.

The movie is directed by JD-Jerry, while the music is composed by Harris Jayaraj. Producer Listin Stephen has earned the distribution rights of the film in Kerala. Arul, known as Legend Saravanan, is making his debut in films at the age of 52 both as an actor and producer.

Those who have watched the film, have taken to social media to express their opinion about 'The Legend'.

While many have commented that it is a spoof film which can be watched with a gang of friends, there are others who are trolling the movie, especially Saravanan Arul, himself. Many have praised the film for being technically brilliant. The music and cinematography have also been lauded.

“ #TheLegend Works the other way.Best ever spoof movie in Kollywood..

Take your friends gang..just laugh out loud..stress buster..

No offences..but you can't control the laugh..”, wrote a user named Devil David.

Another person who goes by the name Vadai Pechu has writte: “#TheLegend complete spoof entertainer 😂 even in sentiment you can't control your laugh 😆 If you have gang of friends definitely you can go and enjoy.”