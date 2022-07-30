‘Mahaveeryar’ starring Nivin Pauly gets a new climax. Here’s why

Mahaveeryar, starring Nivin Pauly and Shanvi Srivastava, has entered its second week in theatres. The movie, which is directed by Abrid Shine, belongs to the fantasy fiction genre. Though the film has received quite some good reviews for being experimental, many were of the opinion that the climax was open-ended, which left the viewers a little unhappy.

Following the feedback, the makers have decided to slightly alter the movie’s climax. The new version of the film has already hit theatres and according to ‘Mahaveeryar’ makers, the film is receiving a lot of good reviews.

The films first half tells the tale of a king (played by Lal) with a weakness for women. He issues and unusual decree to his prime minister (Asif Ali) who is responsible for its execution. Linearly, a godman Apoornananthan, played by Nivin Pauly, arrives at a village set in the present timese. He is soon accused of stealing an idol from a temple and brought to court.

The film also discusses a social issue and uses satire to highlight the issues faced by women, especially when they arrive at court, seeking justice.

There are also reports that the makers have decided to stream the film on OTT soon.