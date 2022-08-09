‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ promises a laugh riot; film to be released on August 11

Kunchacko Boban is an evergreen actor who rode a Hero Honda Splendour bike straight into the hearts of the Malayali movie lovers. He is a talented actor who would go to any extent to make his characters perfect. Interestingly, he was a part of the movies that inaugurated the transformative phase in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Now, the actor has become viral on the social media with his unique dance performance in a song sequence from his upcoming movie. Kunchacko Boban is awaiting the release of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ directed by Ratheesh Balakrishna Pothuval. Interestingly, this movie has the biggest budget in the actor’s career spanning twenty five years. The satire presents a few interesting incidents that happen in a hamlet in Kerala. The trailer too indicates that the film will be filled with genuine jokes and comedic episodes that are sure to elicit laughs in the theatres.

‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ is jointly bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvila and Kunchakco Boban for the banners of STK Frames and Udaya Pictures. Sherin Rachel Santosh too is a co – producer. The screenplay is penned by the director himself who earned critical praise for his debut movie ‘Android Kunjappan’. Tamil actress Gayathri Sankar who played pivotal roles in Super Deluxe and Vikram is the female lead. Besides, Basil Joseph and Unnimaya too have acted in this movie.

Chackochan has proved that any type of character is safe with him. Malayalam movie lovers have been witnessing a spectacular soar in the actor’s career graph as he does every character with panache. His performance in movies like Vetta, Anjam Paathira, Pada and Nayattu had earned him rave reviews. Kunchacko Boban has been trying to do roles that are different from the ones that he used to do in the past. So, the audience too hopes that ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ would offer a splendid cinema experience.