Would love to work with Mohanlal in a Mollywood film, says Akshay Kumar

Our Correspondent
Published: August 10, 2022 02:41 PM IST
Akshay Kumar says he would be honoured if Priyadarshan decides to ever cast him in a film with Mohanlal. Photos: Facebook

Akshay Kumar has expressed interest in sharing screen space with Mohanlal. According to the Bollywood actor, he has worked in Kannada and Tamil films, but would like to get an opportunity to work in Malayalam.

The actor was responding to a fan’s question during the promotions of his upcoming movie ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

“You have been part of several superhit Hindi remakes of Malayalam films. When can we expect you in Malayalam next? This was the question from a fan.

“I am more than happy to act in Malayalam films. But the problem is that I don’t know to speak Malayalam. I like to dub in my own voice. I don’t want someone else to give my voice. I am interested in doing a Malayalam film. I have acted with Rajnikant in Tamil, and I have also done a Kannada film. Now I want to act with Mohanlal in a Malayalam film. I will ask Priyadarshan if he is willing to cast me in a film with Mohanlal. If ever that happens, I will consider it as an honour,” Akshay Kumar said.

