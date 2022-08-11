Advertisement related to movie's theme: 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' director

“There will be potholes on the roads to the theatres. Please, come anyway,”proclaimed the advertisement that beckoned the audience to watch Kunchacko Boban starrer ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’. The advertisement stoked an unexpected controversy on the release day itself with many accusing the makers of mocking the state government. Amid all the unwarranted controversies and call to boycott the film, 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' has been grabbing the attention of the audience and the critics alike on the first day itself. Movie director Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval reacts, for the first time, about the controversial advertisement and the also about the great reviews the movie has been receiving.

Unexpected controversy

“We didn’t think an advertisement that we had done for the film’s promotion would ignite such responses. The film deals with a pothole on the road. We had decided to reveal hints about the theme of the movie at various stages of promotion. This advertisement too was part of that. Those words were written just to say that the crux of the film was related to a pothole,” says the director.

The advertisement

Ratheesh confesses that the makers had believed that audience would throng the theatres, rightly guessing the hint about the film’s theme. He wows that the controversial advertisement that urges people to come to the theatres despite the potholes was not meant as a political statement. He wonders what can anyone do if the audience have felt that the words reflected the reality. “I think those who have a problem with the advertisement would be relieved when they watch the movie. All I have to say to them is to go and watch the movie. This film wasn’t made to create a controversy. I am sure that everyone would enjoy this movie,” notes Ratheesh.

Social issue

“This is not a movie that narrates the story of a particular community. Instead, it deals with something that affects the public. Those who are against the movie and the advertisement too are part of the society. The film discusses something that affects them too. If I have been able to honestly portray that, then the audience too would realise the integrity and dedication that I have shown as an artist,” says Ratheesh.