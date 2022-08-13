The much-anticipated weekend is here and we do not want you to miss on some of the latest movies and series that are available on OTT. Read the detailed list we have compiled here for you.

Malayankunju (Malayalam)

The Fahadh Faasil starrer is a survival thriller set in the backdrop of a high range during the rainy season. Aanikuttan, played by Fahadh is an electrician who gets trapped in a landslide. The movie directed by Sajimon and written by Mahesh Narayanan also features Rajeesha Vijayan and Indrans in prominent roles

Streaming on Amazon Prime

Shabaash Mithu (Hindi)

Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Shabaash Mithu' is a biographical sporst drama which is based on the life of former test and ODI captain Mithali Raj and how she build herself over the years to lead the Indian women's cricket team. The ups and downs of her career is also shown in the movie, which released in theatres on July 15

Streaming on Netflix, Voot Select

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (English, Hindi series)

The second season of the infamous show featuring matchmaker Sima Taparia has arrived The first season had met with criticism calling out the makers for focusing on matches based on caste and other gender stereotypes. The second season also has Sima trying to find the best match for her clients.

Streaming on Netflix

Holy Wound (Malayalam)

‘Holy Wound’ starring Bigg Boss contestant Janaki Sudheer and Amritha Vinod released on August 12. The film revolves around two women, a clam collector and a nun, who are in love. The movie is directed by Ashok R Nath.

Streaming on SS Frames

Cadaver (Tamil)

Amala Paul plays a police surgeon and a recovering alcoholic who has been asked to investigate a cold-blooded murder. The forensic investigation thriller has been directed by Anoop Panicker and bankrolled by Amala Paul Productions

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Crash Course (Hindi)

Crash Course is a journey of eight students who are preparing for competitive exams but face unexpected consequences due to the rivalry between tow coaching institutes. The series offers a blend of emotions, drama, love friendship, family and relationships

Streaming on Amazon Prime

Gargi (Tamil)

It revolves around an inexperienced advocate with a speech disability who agrees to defend an accused, the father of a school teacher after he is arrested for the rape of a 10-year-old girl. It stars Sai Pallavi in the lead.

Streaming on SonyLiv

Peacemaker (English)

The movie is a spin-off of 'The Suicide Squad' and unfolds the journey of Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker. Christopher forcefully joins a mysterious black ops squad named 'Project Butterfly' where he sets out on a mission to identify and eliminate pasraitic buttefly-like creatures who have captured human bodies.

Streaming on Amazon Prime

Thankyou (Telugu)

Thankyou is a Telugu feel-good, coming of age movie, which revolves around a successful buisness who is compelled to pause and relfect uopnon his life after a lift-altering event. The film stars Naga Chiatanya and Raashi Khana

Streaming on Amazon Prime