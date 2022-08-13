Google's special honour for 'RRR' has left Rajamouli and team surprised

Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr in the lead roles is a global sensation now. It is one of the most expensive and successful films in Indian history. At the international level, the movie received recognition with many calling it a massive entertainment with intriguing dances and the scale of its making.

Now, Google, has introduced a motion emoji of a bike and a horse, which is available once people search for 'RRR'. The emoji represents the scene from the movie in which the two characters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, can be seen riding a horse and a bike.

The movie's official handle on Twitter thanked Google for the acknowledgment. “Thank you @Google

for surprising us and acknowledging the Global phenomenon and popularity of RRR.”

The film was reportedly a hit in Western countries and received a wide viewership. It was also among the top trending foreign films. It also became the first Indian movie to be nominated for the Hollywoods Critics Association awards.

The movie revolves an adivasi youth Bheem and his tribe's fight to find a young trial girl who was captured by the British. However, as hard as he tries to find her, his new friend and police officer Ram proves to be a stumbling block. Bheem and Ram are portrayed as water and fire. The battle between them and how they unite to fight common enemy form the crux of the story.