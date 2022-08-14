‘Forensic’ team returns with ‘Identity' starring Tovino Thomas

Director duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan has joined hands with actor Tovino Thomas and producer Raju Mallyath after the super hit crime thriller ‘Forensic’. Their latest movie that has been titled ‘Identity’ has Madonna Sebastian playing the female lead.

The film bankrolled jointly by Raju Mallyath and Century Kochumon for the banner of Raagam Movie. ‘Identity’ is an action thriller which will be shot in multiple locations at Ernakulam, Bengaluru and Mauritius. The movie will hit the screens in 2023.

Forensic that was released in 2020 was written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. Tovino had played the role of Samuel John Kattookkaran in the psychologic thriller. The audience too are thrilled when the makers of the hit movie is all set to return with another thriller.