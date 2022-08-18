'No potholes on way. But please come'. New 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' ad goes viral

'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', which hit theatres last week, is running successfully. The movie directed by Ratheesh Poduval and starring Kunchacko Boban has collected over Rs 25 crore in the box office. The movie makers had faced a lot of criticism from Left supporters after they published a movie poster urging people to come to theatres despite the bad condition of roads.

Now, the makers have come up with another ad, which is already going viral. In the new ad, which was published prior to the UK and Ireland release, the makers have urged people to come to theatres, though there are no potholes on the way.

“There are no potholes enroute the theatre, but please come anyway,” it read. The movie has been receiving mostly good reviews from the audience and critics alike. Many have praised Kunchacko Boban's makeover for the film, saying that it is probably the best performance in his career, till date. The first advertisement had read, “There are potholes on the road to theatres, but please come anyway.”

Though the move had sparked a lot of controversy, it soon died down after PWD Minister Mohamed Riyas said the poster has to be taken in the right sense. 'Movie makers have creative freedom. We are always willing to take constructive criticism. Potholes have always existed. However, he government is making several attempts to rid the road of potholes,” he added.