Satellite rights of Dulquer Salmaan's ‘Kurup’ sold in record-breaking deal

‘Kurup’ starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role gave a new lease of life to theatres in Kerala, which had been badly affected by back-to-back pandemic-induced lockdowns. The big budget movie was released in 1,500 screens worldwide.

‘Kurup’ that was exhibited in 505 screens in the state had set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Even though audience were allowed in only fifty percent seats, the movie still managed to become one of the biggest hits in Dulquer’s career.

Now, the total business of ‘Kurup’ has crossed the coveted mark of Rs 100 crore. Dulquer himself has announced the exciting news on his social media page. He added that the satellite rights of the movie in four languages were signed for a record price. Zee company has acquired the exclusive satellite rights of ‘Kurup’. As per the reports, the company has spent an exorbitant amount for the rights of the Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil versions. The movie was bankrolled jointly by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Mstar Entertainments. Zee has signed contracts with both the companies.

‘Kurup’ that was made on a budget of Rs 35 crore had raked in a whopping Rs 112 crore. The movie had collected such a huge amount from theatres, OTT rights, dubbing and satellite rights. Interestingly, the film had made news when it entered the Rs 50 crore club within a few days after release. Moreover, ‘Kurup’ ended up being one of biggest hits in Dulquer Salmaan’s career.

“Excited to announce that Wayfarer Films and Mstar Entertainments has signed a deal with Zee Company for the satellite rights of Kurup in four languages (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). It is a record breaking deal and that is a testimony to the love you all have given to the movie. Deeply humbled and forever grateful,” Dulquer Salman wrote on his Facebook page.

‘Kurup’ was based on the life of the notorious elusive criminal Sukumara Kurup. Jithin K Jose had penned the movie that was directed by Sreenath Rajendran. Meanwhile, the screenplay and dialogues were written by Daniel Sayuj Nair and KS Aravind. ‘Kurup’ had hit the screens on 12 November last year. The film is now available to be streamed on Netflix.

Shobitha Dhulipala played the female lead in the movie. Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Vijayaraghavan, P Balachandran, Surabhi Lakshmi and Sivajith Padmanabhan too played pivotal roles in the film. The incredible success of ‘Kurup’ had made Dulquer Salman a pan Indian star. The actor’s performance in the movie was lauded by the audience and the critics alike.