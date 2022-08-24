Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid positive for second time

IANS
Published: August 24, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Amitabh had also tested Covid positive in 2020. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Even as Mumbai reported a spike in Covid-19 cases, mega star Amitabh Bachchan announced late on Tuesday night that he had tested positive and urged "all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also".

The much-loved actor has been hosting Season 14 of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. It is to be seen if his health condition affects his appearances in the popular reality TV quiz show,

Bachchan, who will next be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva', 'Uunchai', 'Goodbye' and the much-awaited 'Adi Purush' with Telugu star Prabhas, had tested positive in July 2020 and isolated himself in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Soon after, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive, followed by daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya. Big B returned home after a three-week stay in hospital. According to reports, the actor had to undergo extensive tests at the hospital due to his age.

