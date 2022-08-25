'Kudukku' release delayed for second time in Kerala theatres

'Kudukku', starring Durga Krishna and Krishna Sankar, has been facing obstacles ever since it was set for release this month. Though the makers had initially planned to release the film on August 19, it got delayed due to various reasons.

The makers later announced that the film would hit theatres on August 25. However, on the day of the release (August 25), the film faced obstacles again and the movie was not screened in any of the theatres in the morning. This forced the film director to issue a statement about the delay. He said that the team is taking all efforts to ensure the movie reaches the public soon.

Speaking to Onmanorama, director Bilahari assured the public that the movie will premier at the Vanitha-Vineetha theatre in Kochi on Thursday night.

“We were adamant that we will not disappoint our audience, which is why we have taken all efforts to ensure the movie premiers at the theatre complex in Edappally on August 25 night. The film will reach other theatres in Kerala by Friday morning,” said Bilahari, who was clearly unhappy about the turn of events.

The lip-lock scene from a song in the movie, had courted controversy in the past and the actors, especially Durga Krishna, faced a lot of backlash for their intimate and bold scenes. Durga, who acted in an intimate scene in 'Udal' starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Indrans, had always maintained that she was ready to do bold scenes if her character demanded it.