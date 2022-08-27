Vikram carries Miya's son on stage during 'Cobra' promotion event, floors fans

South Indian super star Vikram surprised actress Miya as he made a grand entry to the stage with her son during the promotional event of their upcoming movie ‘Cobra’. He picked up Miya’s son Luka and said to the audience that he was ‘Cobra Baby’. The audience welcomed the actor with loud cheers and were impressed by his sweet gesture.

Meanwhile, Miya was excited when she said that some of most significant events in her life had happened during the filming of ‘Cobra’. “The filming of Cobra had begun in 2019. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic. I joined the cast of this movie in January 2020. I was single then. I got married during the second schedule. When I returned to the sets for the third schedule I was five months pregnant,” said Miya with a smile.

Meanwhile, Vikram picked up little Luka and got on the stage. He then told the audience that the baby was there when the movie is getting released. Miya was thrilled when Vikram unexpectedly came onto the stage with her baby. She then asked the photographers to click a picture. Her husband too became part of the photo shoot. Vikram, then, introduced them to the audience as ‘Cobra Family’.

The audience witnessed this sweet moment during the promotional event that was organised jointly by Jain Centre for Global Studies and Manorama Online. ‘Cobra’ starring Vikram in the lead role is one of the most anticipated South Indian movies. The action thriller helmed by R Ajay Jnanmuthu has Vikram appearing in multiple getups. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 31 August.